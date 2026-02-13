Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.74. 40,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 56,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth. QYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.