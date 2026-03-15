Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Position in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in JBS were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 145,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBS by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JBS by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in JBS by 489.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

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JBS Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JBS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Jbs N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 target price on shares of JBS in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Santander raised JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JBS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBS

JBS Profile

(Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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