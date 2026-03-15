Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.15 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2,092.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,865,000 after purchasing an additional 392,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,464,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 106,004 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,080,000 after buying an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,177,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $258.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,630,084.85. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,641.90. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock worth $184,368,095. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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