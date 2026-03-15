Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Insulet from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Study results support long?term product thesis: new study outcomes backing a fully closed?loop insulin pump for type 2 diabetes could reinforce Insulet’s growth runway if commercial adoption follows. Study Outcomes

Study results support long?term product thesis: new study outcomes backing a fully closed?loop insulin pump for type 2 diabetes could reinforce Insulet’s growth runway if commercial adoption follows. Neutral Sentiment: Company says affected supply is limited and replacement capacity exists — Insulet initiated a voluntary medical device correction and communicated it publicly, and management stated they expect to replace impacted Pods without disrupting overall availability. Investors should watch follow?up disclosures for replacement costs and execution risk. Company Correction

Company says affected supply is limited and replacement capacity exists — Insulet initiated a voluntary medical device correction and communicated it publicly, and management stated they expect to replace impacted Pods without disrupting overall availability. Investors should watch follow?up disclosures for replacement costs and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Recall / Medical device correction highlights manufacturing defect — Regulators and media report specific U.S. lots of Omnipod 5 Pods were recalled/subject to correction because of potential tubing tears that could under?deliver insulin, increasing short?term revenue and reputation risk. Reuters Recall

Recall / Medical device correction highlights manufacturing defect — Regulators and media report specific U.S. lots of Omnipod 5 Pods were recalled/subject to correction because of potential tubing tears that could under?deliver insulin, increasing short?term revenue and reputation risk. Negative Sentiment: Safety reports and potential patient harm amplified selling — Insulet disclosed multiple serious adverse event reports (including hospitalizations and DKA tied to under?delivery) which raises regulatory/legal exposure and hurts investor confidence. Seeking Alpha Recall

Safety reports and potential patient harm amplified selling — Insulet disclosed multiple serious adverse event reports (including hospitalizations and DKA tied to under?delivery) which raises regulatory/legal exposure and hurts investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations and law?firm notices have been announced — several firms are soliciting claimants alleging the company may have misled investors about the issue, creating potential litigation risk and additional headline pressure. Fraud Investigation

Multiple securities?fraud investigations and law?firm notices have been announced — several firms are soliciting claimants alleging the company may have misled investors about the issue, creating potential litigation risk and additional headline pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage and technicals: the headlines drove the stock to a 52?week low and broader market writeups (MSN/Benzinga) are amplifying downward momentum. Expect short?term analyst and sentiment reactions until clarity on scope, costs and regulatory response. 52?Week Low

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $219.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.49 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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