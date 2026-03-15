Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stake in BlackLine $BL

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,544 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut BlackLine from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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