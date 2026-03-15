Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5,896.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 234,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 838,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after buying an additional 295,288 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $153.65 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $150.17 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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