Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,191,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,276 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $136,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,432,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS
Trending Headlines about Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World set reopening dates for several refreshed attractions (including the revamped Buzz Lightyear ride and Big Thunder Mountain), which should help drive park traffic and F&B/merchandise spend as seasonal travel picks up. Walt Disney World announces reopening dates for Buzz Lightyear, Big Thunder Mountain
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out new family experiences and a “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” program with refreshed attractions and summer savings, plus the return of select free-dining promotions — initiatives that can stimulate bookings and incremental park revenue for the high season. Walt Disney World Launches New Family Experiences, Refreshed Attractions and Summer Savings for Cool KIDS’ SUMMER
- Positive Sentiment: Disney+ content additions: the children’s hit Bluey is getting a firm arrival date on Disney+, and a new Star Wars series (Maul: Shadow Lord) launches in April — fresh originals that help engagement and retention on the streaming platform. Disney World Announces Exactly When Bluey Will Finally Arrive
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership update: Disney named Paul Roeder as Chief Communications Officer (effective March 19), a senior internal hire under incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro that suggests management is stabilizing communications and strategy ahead of operational initiatives. Paul Roeder Named Chief Communications Officer of The Walt Disney Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotional/consumer coverage such as guides to park footwear and lifestyle pieces are driving consumer interest but have little direct financial impact; they do reflect ongoing consumer engagement with the parks. I Visit Disney World Every Month & These Are the Most Supportive Sneakers for Walking 10+ Miles at the Parks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market takes: commentary noting Disney’s attractive valuation and strategic moves (e.g., NFL rights) highlight upside catalysts but caution about lingering execution risks; these views can influence investor sentiment without immediate revenue impact. Walt Disney Stock Looks Cheap. But Is It a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Ad-revenue competition: a report highlights YouTube generating more ad revenue in 2025 than Disney and several legacy media companies, underlining margin pressure and the challenge of monetizing streaming at scale. YouTube Out Earns Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, and More Just From Ad Revenue in 2025
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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