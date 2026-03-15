Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,191,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,276 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $136,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,432,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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