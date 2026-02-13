Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 and last traded at GBX 104. Approximately 1,275,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 539,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of £313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.45.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 0.78 EPS for the quarter. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust had a net margin of 96.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on companies which seek to benefit from restructuring, cost cutting, and other profitability improvements to create its portfolio.

