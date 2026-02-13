Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 237,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 214,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.06.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.