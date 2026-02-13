Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.2160. 84,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in North America. The company’s flagship asset is the Ruby Hill Gold Project, located in Eureka County, Nevada, which hosts a Carlin?style gold system. Through surface sampling, trenching and drilling programs, Augusta Gold aims to delineate and expand mineral resources on the property.

The Ruby Hill project comprises multiple historic workings and target areas over more than 25 square kilometers.

