Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. 29,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS: XPDIU) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and combine with businesses in the power and digital infrastructure sectors. The company seeks to leverage capital markets expertise to back companies that provide essential infrastructure services, including power generation and distribution, digital connectivity and related support services. By focusing on critical assets that enable the global transition to a digital economy and clean energy solutions, the SPAC targets firms positioned for long-term growth and stability.

Through its blank-check structure, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition holds funds in trust pending a qualifying business combination.

