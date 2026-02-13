Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,197 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 15,275 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

About Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,995,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 83,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile. NUSA was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

