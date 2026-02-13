Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,197 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 15,275 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:NUSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $23.56.
Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
About Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile. NUSA was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.
