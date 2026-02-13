TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 2,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. is a Turkey?based airport operations and services company that specializes in airport terminal management, passenger handling and ancillary services. Established in 1997, the company secures long?term concessions to build, operate and maintain airports. Through its core subsidiary, TAV Airports, the group provides terminal operations at major civilian airports, with expertise spanning passenger check?in, baggage handling and security screening.

Beyond terminal management, TAV offers a suite of complementary services including duty-free retail, food and beverage operations, ground handling, IT solutions and airport security.

