Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,957 shares, a growth of 430.4% from the January 15th total of 369 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and California income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMCA was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

