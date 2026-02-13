High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 391,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

High Tide Stock Down 2.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc (OTCMKTS: HITIF) is a Canada-based retail-focused cannabis lifestyle company offering a broad range of cannabis accessories, vaping hardware and branded consumer products. Operating under a portfolio of well-known retail banners and e-commerce platforms, High Tide supplies smoking and vaping paraphernalia such as glassware, vaporizers, rolling papers, grinders and storage solutions. The company also develops proprietary consumer packaged goods for both regulated cannabis markets and ancillary segments.

Founded in 2014 by Raj Grover, High Tide initially concentrated on the fast-growing vaping sector before expanding into brick-and-mortar smoke shops and online retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.