Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more target companies. As a blank check vehicle, it raises capital through an initial public offering and places funds in a trust to pursue mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions that can deliver growth and value to its shareholders.

The company focuses on partnering with businesses operating in sectors such as technology, consumer products, healthcare and business services.

