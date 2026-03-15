Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IWR stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

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