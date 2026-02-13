Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.5875.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAIFF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, serving as the central and eastern European platform of the Raiffeisen Banking Group. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, leveraging its strong regional presence to facilitate trade, investment and day-to-day banking needs.

In its corporate and investment banking division, Raiffeisen Bank International provides lending, trade finance, project financing, cash management and capital markets services.

