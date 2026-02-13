Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.8350. Approximately 3,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.6780.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, trading in the United States under the symbol SFFLY, is a global provider of precision components and systems for the automotive, aerospace and industrial sectors. The company’s core offerings include rolling element bearings, plain bearings, linear products, engine and transmission components, as well as solutions for e-mobility and electric drive systems. Schaeffler serves customers across the original equipment and aftermarket segments, supporting manufacturers with both standard products and bespoke engineering services.

In the automotive sector, Schaeffler’s product portfolio covers engine timing systems, valve train components, clutches, transmissions and high-performance bearings designed to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and increase durability.

