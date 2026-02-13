Short Interest in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Decreases By 94.3%

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,142 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 143,046 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELV. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 430.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

FELV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,215. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.