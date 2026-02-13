Short Interest in SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Decreases By 92.4%

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HECO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89.
