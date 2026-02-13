Short Interest in SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Decreases By 92.4%

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HECO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89.

Get SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF alerts:

About SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts. The fund also uses an options overlay strategy. HECO was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.