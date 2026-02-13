Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Decreases By 89.3%

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,705 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the January 15th total of 16,004 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 16,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,310. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027. IBID was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

