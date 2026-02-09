Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 84.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,350,000 after buying an additional 2,545,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,919,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,594 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after acquiring an additional 742,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,242 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,327,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,752,000 after purchasing an additional 172,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

