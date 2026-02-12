Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Matthew Cohn Buys 680 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Cohn purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $42,255.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $227,121.70. This represents a 22.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 12th, Matthew Cohn bought 230 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.78 per share, with a total value of $13,059.40.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Matthew Cohn purchased 170 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,688.30.
Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%
Bancorp stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 652,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,019. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bancorp by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.
The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.
