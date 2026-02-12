Brice Poplawski Sells 2,200 Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Brice Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $286,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,760.23. This represents a 70.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,976. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in PACCAR by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $10,794,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,077,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,687 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key PACCAR News

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several forward quarterly and annual estimates (examples: Q2–Q4 2026/2027 and Q3–Q4 2027 were nudged higher; FY2027 was lifted to $6.45 from $6.39), signaling expected recovery later in the forecast window — this may limit downside if results trend toward those outlooks.

Zacks raised several forward quarterly and annual estimates (examples: Q2–Q4 2026/2027 and Q3–Q4 2027 were nudged higher; FY2027 was lifted to $6.45 from $6.39), signaling expected recovery later in the forecast window — this may limit downside if results trend toward those outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities initiated/issued a Buy on PACCAR, which can attract demand from institutional buyers and provide a near?term bid under the shares. Paccar (PCAR) Receives a Buy from Bank of America Securities

Bank of America Securities initiated/issued a Buy on PACCAR, which can attract demand from institutional buyers and provide a near?term bid under the shares. Neutral Sentiment: PACCAR’s analyst/investor day slideshow is available, offering additional detail on strategy, electric/technology investments and outlook — useful for longer?term investors but neutral until tied to quantified guidance. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst/Investor Day – Slideshow

PACCAR’s analyst/investor day slideshow is available, offering additional detail on strategy, electric/technology investments and outlook — useful for longer?term investors but neutral until tied to quantified guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near?term estimates: Q1 2027 EPS lowered to $1.41 (from $1.55) and FY2026 trimmed to $5.42 (from $5.46). Reductions to Q1 2026 and Q2 2026 estimates were also issued — these nearer?term cuts pressure sentiment and help explain the share decline.

Zacks cut several near?term estimates: Q1 2027 EPS lowered to $1.41 (from $1.55) and FY2026 trimmed to $5.42 (from $5.46). Reductions to Q1 2026 and Q2 2026 estimates were also issued — these nearer?term cuts pressure sentiment and help explain the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Context: PACCAR’s most recent quarter showed EPS roughly in line with consensus but a meaningful revenue decline versus year?ago, underscoring demand/volume weakness that analysts are partially reflecting in cuts to near?term forecasts.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Featured Stories

