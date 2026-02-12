DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 15.96%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from DexCom’s conference call:

Broad U.S. rollout of Dexcom G7 15?day is underway with early market feedback praising longer wear and the company’s best?to?date accuracy, and management is actively building awareness to drive adoption.

is underway with early market feedback praising longer wear and the company’s best?to?date accuracy, and management is actively building awareness to drive adoption. Strong Q4 performance—$1.26B revenue (+13% YoY), Q4 gross margin of 63.5%—and a 2025 milestone of >$1 billion free cash flow , ending the quarter with ~ $2B cash after settling convertible notes and a $300M buyback.

, ending the quarter with ~ $2B cash after settling convertible notes and a $300M buyback. Meaningful upside from expanded access if Medicare covers Type 2 non?insulin (management cites ~12M lives); Dexcom plans an RCT readout mid?2026 to support coverage decisions and payer adoption.

(management cites ~12M lives); Dexcom plans an RCT readout mid?2026 to support coverage decisions and payer adoption. 2026 guidance targets revenue of $5.16–$5.25B (11–13% growth) and 63–64% gross margin, while planned investments—including hiring and the Ireland manufacturing ramp late in 2026—may moderate near?term OpEx leverage.

DXCM traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.08. 7,683,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. DexCom has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

