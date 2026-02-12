Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.44), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Aethlon Medical’s conference call:

Aethlon reported continued progress in its Australian oncology trial : cohort 1 (single Hemopurifier treatment) showed no device?related SAEs or DLTs and directional EV and immune cell improvements, cohort 2 has two treatments completed with a third patient due by end of February, and an independent DSMB is expected to meet in late March to decide whether to advance to cohort 3.

R&D work expands beyond oncology — preclinical data show the Hemopurifier’s GNA resin binds EVs and lowers immune?dysregulating microRNAs in Long COVID samples, and the company is exploring viral cargo and platelet?derived EV removal to support a potential multi?indication strategy. Financially, Aethlon had approximately $7 million in cash at December 31, 2025 and posted a quarterly operating loss of $2.06M (up vs prior year quarter), although nine?month operating expenses fell 27% YoY — a modest cash position that could limit near?term execution without additional funding.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,672. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $560.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 36.57% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic medical devices to address life?threatening diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, the Hemopurifier®, is an extracorporeal affinity device designed to remove circulating viruses and immunosuppressive exosomes from the bloodstream. By targeting glycosylated pathogens and exosomes, Aethlon aims to restore immune function and improve patient outcomes in oncology and infectious disease settings.

The Hemopurifier platform leverages proprietary lectin affinity technology to selectively bind and eliminate harmful particles without depleting healthy blood components.

