UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $330.39 and last traded at $330.39, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBJF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

