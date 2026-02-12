Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,842 shares, a growth of 687.2% from the January 15th total of 4,680 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFP remained flat at $21.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.

DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.