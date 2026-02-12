Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $668.00 and last traded at $630.29. Approximately 23,039,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,599,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.34.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Get Sandisk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Sandisk Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion and a PE ratio of -83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $518,889,000.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.