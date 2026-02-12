Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $668.00 and last traded at $630.29. Approximately 23,039,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,599,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.34.
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven memory demand and NAND shortage that underpin SanDisk’s revenue and pricing power; analysts and outlets cite data-center/storage needs as the core fundamental driver. Why SanDisk Stock Skyrocketed: 5 Key Questions Answered
- Positive Sentiment: Memory-sector momentum after Micron’s early HBM4 shipments and broader chip shortages lifted investor enthusiasm across storage names, benefiting SNDK even without new company-specific news. SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Jumps 10% on AI Storage Demand Surge Memory chip stocks: Why Micron and Sandisk are soaring
- Positive Sentiment: Strong recent quarterly results: SanDisk reported a sizable EPS and revenue beat (EPS $6.20 vs $3.31 expected; revenue $3.03B vs $2.67B), with revenue up ~61% YoY — supports the bullish income/earnings story. SanDisk Stock Surges On Memory Shortage Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Investor and ownership interest has risen as the rally intensified — institutional positioning and headlines about “who owns it” are reinforcing momentum. With SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Up 165%, Let’s Look at Who Owns it
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames SNDK as a high-growth “Nvidia-like” story for memory — largely speculative hype that can boost flows but increases volatility if expectations slip. Is this memory stock Nvidia of 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets note today’s move was mostly sector-led rather than company-specific, so short-term swings may track memory peers and macro/newsflow rather than SanDisk fundamentals alone. Why Is SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Rising Today, 2/12/26?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cyclicality risks: coverage warns the rally has priced in a lot of upside and the memory market is cyclical — a supply ramp or AI demand moderation could cause sharp reversals. Why SanDisk Stock Skyrocketed: 5 Key Questions Answered
- Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks (articles flagging the stock being down from a peak) highlight high volatility and that buying at current levels carries elevated risk after a rapid run-up. Down 18% from its recent high, should you buy the dip in SanDisk stock?
Several research analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion and a PE ratio of -83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $518,889,000.
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
