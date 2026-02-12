NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 102,364 shares, a growth of 784.4% from the January 15th total of 11,575 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 236,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NTT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NTT has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTT Stock Down 0.4%

NTTYY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,480. NTT has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.08.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 billion. NTT had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

NTT Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company’s core offerings include fixed?line and mobile communications, high?speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT’s business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

