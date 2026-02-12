ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.71 and last traded at $103.2610. Approximately 27,153,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 20,113,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.01.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,800. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $214,708.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,701.06. This represents a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,670 shares of company stock worth $2,424,481. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,592,310,000 after buying an additional 8,297,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,460,016,000 after buying an additional 7,377,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.