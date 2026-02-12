SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 62,986,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 59,440,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,524. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

