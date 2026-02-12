Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO.B stock remained flat at $295.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $225.29 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad’s product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

