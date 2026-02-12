Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Air Canada Stock Performance

ACDVF opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACDVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Key Headlines Impacting Air Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.