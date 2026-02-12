Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.
Air Canada Stock Performance
ACDVF opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACDVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Key Headlines Impacting Air Canada
Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Air Canada reported EPS of $0.47, well above consensus (~$0.19–$0.20), signaling better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Air Canada (ACDVF) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability, record revenue and cash flow — The airline swung to a C$324M quarterly profit, reported record Q4 operating revenue of C$5.8B (C$22.4B for 2025), and generated strong operating cash flow and free cash flow, which supports balance-sheet repair and shareholder optionality. Air Canada Swings to Profit, Logs Higher Sales in Fourth Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Fleet modernization — Air Canada ordered eight Airbus A350-1000 widebodies (options for eight more) to support long?haul growth and fuel efficiency, a strategic move for international network capacity and unit-cost improvement over time. A New Era in Long-Haul: Air Canada to Acquire Airbus A350-1000 Widebody Aircraft to Support International Network Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Management tone: cautious growth for 2026 — The company flagged record 2025 results but mapped cautious growth into 2026, tempering enthusiasm about near-term upside. Air Canada Posts Record 2025 Revenues and Maps Cautious Growth for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed — Jefferies kept a Hold rating (C$18 target), citing solid near?term execution but limited earnings visibility, which suggests limited analyst-driven upside. Air Canada: Solid Near-Term Execution but Limited Earnings Visibility Supports Hold Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet risk and liquidity metrics — The company still shows high leverage (debt/equity ~3.99) and low liquidity ratios (quick ~0.56, current ~0.59), which could magnify downside if traffic or yields weaken. (Background company financials)
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.
Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.
