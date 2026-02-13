First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,387 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the January 15th total of 378,034 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $26.03 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $524.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

