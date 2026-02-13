Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 and last traded at GBX 5.37. Approximately 41,869,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,321% from the average daily volume of 2,946,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.60.

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

As announced on 29 January 2024, following the completion of a Strategic Review, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to put forward a proposal for a managed wind-down of the Company.The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).

As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.

