SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,512 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 6,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

About SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

