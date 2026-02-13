Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.5% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

