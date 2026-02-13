Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Jonathan Estep Sells 59,745 Shares

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Estep sold 59,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,228,022.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,701.93. This trade represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. BusinessWire: Dividend and Board Appointment

The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. MSN: Final-mile deliveries

Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Benzinga: 20-year return story

Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4: Mills sale

EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. SEC Form 4: Estep sale

EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares (a ~3.5% reduction) for about $101k — smaller in scale but adds to the pattern of insider selling. SEC Form 4: Barton sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 40,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Elevated Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.