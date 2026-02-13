Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.640-1.660 EPS.

PG&E reported full-year 2025 core EPS of (midpoint), raised and tightened 2026 guidance to implying ~10% growth, and doubled the 2026 annual dividend to . The company lowered customer bills again (fourth electric rate cut in two years), says bundled residential electric rates are ~ 11% below Jan 2024 and updated its “simple, affordable” model targeting 0%–3% future bill growth (aspiring to zero bill inflation).

The company lowered customer bills again (fourth electric rate cut in two years), says bundled residential electric rates are ~ below Jan 2024 and updated its “simple, affordable” model targeting future bill growth (aspiring to zero bill inflation). Operational risk metrics improved materially in 2025: serious injuries/fatalities down 43% , ignitions down 43% with a third consecutive year without a major fire caused by PG&E equipment, and system SAIDI improved 19% .

Operational risk metrics improved materially in 2025: serious injuries/fatalities down , ignitions down with a third consecutive year without a major fire caused by PG&E equipment, and system SAIDI improved . Load-growth opportunity accelerated — ~ 3.6 GW of data-center demand in final engineering (up ~2 GW quarter-over-quarter) with management expecting about 1.8 GW online by 2030, which can materially reduce customer bills.

Load-growth opportunity accelerated — ~ of data-center demand in final engineering (up ~2 GW quarter-over-quarter) with management expecting about 1.8 GW online by 2030, which can materially reduce customer bills. Regulatory uncertainty remains a key stock risk: SB 254 Phase Two (CEA) recommendations and legislative action are critical, and PG&E warned it could reconsider its capital plan and other elements if legislative progress stalls.

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 908.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 350.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 83,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

