Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $611.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna set a $28.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Trending Headlines about Trinity Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Trinity Industries this week:

Q4 EPS beat and revenue upside — Trinity reported $2.31 EPS vs. $2.30 consensus and $611.2M in revenue vs. ~$570M expected, signaling better-than-forecast profit performance. Business Wire: Q4 Results

FY2026 guidance raised — Management now guides EPS of $1.85–$2.10 for FY2026, above the prior consensus (~$1.65), supporting expectations for better forward earnings. MarketBeat: Guidance Update & Call

Relative Strength/analyst attention — TRN received an RS rating upgrade and heightened coverage/commentary, which likely boosted buying interest and momentum. MSN: RS Rating Upgrade

Market reaction and analysis highlight re-rating potential — Coverage notes the combination of the beat and upgraded guidance as a valuation re-rate catalyst. Yahoo: Valuation After Earnings

Non-cash gain materially boosted results — Q4 included a $194M pre-tax non-cash gain from a railcar partnership restructuring; this helped EPS but is largely one-time, so investors should separate recurring operating trends from the accounting effect. Business Wire: Press Release

Operational metrics mixed — Lease-fleet utilization is strong (97.1%), supporting recurring rental income, while slide decks and the earnings call provide color on backlog and execution. Review the call transcript for forward commentary. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Call Transcript

Revenue trend and leverage remain concerns — Quarterly revenue was down ~2.9% YoY, and the company carries a high debt-to-equity ratio (around 4.75), which could pressure margin/cash flow in a downturn. Wilton Bulletin: Q4 Snapshot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $15,673,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 489,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after acquiring an additional 368,604 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 966,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 290,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

