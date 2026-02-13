JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Neutral

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

NCLH stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

