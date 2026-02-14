ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

