Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,123,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $6,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $172.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.37.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,482.07. This represents a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $130,573,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

