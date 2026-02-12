Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28, Zacks reports. Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.1%

ACDVF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 43,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,942. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air Canada News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 & full?year results showed strength: record Q4 operating revenue of $5.8B and full?year revenue of $22.4B, operating income of $918M, adjusted EBITDA of $3.1B, $3.7B cash from operations and $747M free cash flow — signals of solid cash generation and operating recovery. Air Canada Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 & full?year results showed strength: record Q4 operating revenue of $5.8B and full?year revenue of $22.4B, operating income of $918M, adjusted EBITDA of $3.1B, $3.7B cash from operations and $747M free cash flow — signals of solid cash generation and operating recovery. Positive Sentiment: EPS beat: Air Canada reported $0.47 EPS vs. consensus $0.19 for the quarter — an upside that can support near?term sentiment and valuation revisions. Earnings release / Market summary

EPS beat: Air Canada reported $0.47 EPS vs. consensus $0.19 for the quarter — an upside that can support near?term sentiment and valuation revisions. Positive Sentiment: Fleet modernization — Air Canada ordered eight Airbus A350?1000s with options for eight more to support long?haul growth (deliveries starting H2 2030). This is positive for long?term capacity, fuel efficiency and international network competitiveness. Airbus wins major Air Canada order

Fleet modernization — Air Canada ordered eight Airbus A350?1000s with options for eight more to support long?haul growth (deliveries starting H2 2030). This is positive for long?term capacity, fuel efficiency and international network competitiveness. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view: Jefferies reiterated a Hold with a C$18 target, citing solid near?term execution but limited earnings visibility — a reminder that upside may be constrained until guidance clarity improves. Jefferies Hold rating

Analyst view: Jefferies reiterated a Hold with a C$18 target, citing solid near?term execution but limited earnings visibility — a reminder that upside may be constrained until guidance clarity improves. Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and margin concerns: despite cash flow, Air Canada still shows a negative net margin (~?1.3%), high leverage (debt/equity ~3.99) and sub?1 liquidity ratios — factors that keep valuation multiples and investor confidence constrained until sustained profitability and deleveraging are visible. Source: company metrics and recent reporting

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.