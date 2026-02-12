GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI) Short Interest Up 617.1% in January

GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 507,758 shares, a growth of 617.1% from the January 15th total of 70,805 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
GMO International Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%
GMOI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 122,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,607. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. GMO International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.83.
GMO International Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
GMO International Value ETF Company Profile
The GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in international equity markets. The fund aims to capitalize on perceived market dislocations, using proprietary methods to identify undervalued equities with positive return potential GMOI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.
