GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI) Short Interest Up 617.1% in January

GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 507,758 shares, a growth of 617.1% from the January 15th total of 70,805 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

GMO International Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

GMOI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 122,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,607. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. GMO International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

GMO International Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of GMO International Value ETF

GMO International Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMOI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GMO International Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 166,129 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMO International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMO International Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GMO International Value ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMO International Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

The GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in international equity markets. The fund aims to capitalize on perceived market dislocations, using proprietary methods to identify undervalued equities with positive return potential GMOI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.

