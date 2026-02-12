Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.050-10.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

CHKP traded down $12.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.47. 4,146,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,330. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.00 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,733,000 after acquiring an additional 170,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,585,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,415,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 681,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after buying an additional 132,783 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

