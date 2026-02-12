Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 and last traded at GBX 447, with a volume of 1771699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 483.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.76. The company has a market capitalization of £363.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions. It serves communities of interest in sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, arts and crafts, and popular science; and offers books for students of the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

