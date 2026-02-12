Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.76 and last traded at $89.73. 25,615,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 13,531,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIS shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

